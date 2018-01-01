Welcome to Madonna di Campiglio & Pinzolo

Welcome to the Dolomites' bling belt, Madonna di Campiglio, where ankle-length furs are standard après-ski wear and the formidable downhill runs often a secondary concern to the social whirl and Michelin-starred dining. Austrian royalty set the tone in the 19th century, in particular Franz Joseph and wife Elisabeth (Sissi). This early celeb patronage is commemorated in late February, when fireworks blaze and costumed pageants waltz through town for the annual Habsburg Carnival.

Despite the traffic jams and mall-like hotel complexes, the town is still charming, overlooked by a pretty stone church and the jutting battlements of the Brenta Dolomites beyond. In summer this is an ideal base for hikers and via ferrata enthusiasts.

Pinzolo (population 2000, elevation 800m), in a lovely valley 16km south, misses out on the most spectacular views but has a lively historic centre and quite a lot fewer tickets on itself.

