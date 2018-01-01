Welcome to Valle Dell'Anapo, Ferla & the Necropoli di Pantalica

Around 40km northwest of Syracuse is the World Heritage–listed Necropoli di Pantalica, a significant Iron Age and Bronze Age necropolis. Situated on a huge plateau, the site is surrounded by the beautifully wild and unspoilt landscape of the Valle dell'Anapo (Anapo Valley), a deep limestone gorge created by the Anapo and Calcinara rivers and laced with walking trails (paths marked 'B' are slightly more challenging).

