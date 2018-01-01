Welcome to Palazzolo Acreide

Few people make it up to Palazzolo Acreide, but those who do find a charming, laidback town with a wealth of baroque architecture and some of the area's finest (and least publicised) ancient ruins. The original medieval town was abandoned after the 1693 earthquake, after which a new Palazzolo was built in the shadow of the Greek settlement of Akrai.

