Welcome to Skellig Islands
You'll need to do your best grisly sea-dog impression ('argh!') on the 12km crossing, which can be rough. There are no toilets or shelter on Skellig Michael, the only island that permits visitor landings. Bring something to eat and drink, and wear sturdy shoes with good grip and weatherproof clothing.
The dizzying 180m climb up to the monastery takes in 618 steep stairs. Due to the sheer (and often slippery) terrain and sudden wind gusts, it's not suitable for young children or people with limited mobility.
Top experiences in Skellig Islands
Recent articles
Skellig Islands activities
Private Tour: Ring of Kerry from Killarney
The "Ring of Kerry" is a spectacular scenic route in south west Ireland. A private tour is the best way to enjoy all the sights and scenery the route has to offer. You can fully be in charge of the itinerary. Compared with coach tours, we can make more stops (of your choice) and travel to places where buses have no access.The Ring of Kerry is a world-famous route following the N70, N71 and R562 roads in a circular direction around the Iveragh peninsula. The route starts in the town Killarney and passes through the towns and villages of (in order): Killorglin, Cahersiveen, Waterville, Sneem, Kenmare, and finally back to Killarney.A private tour of the Ring of Kerry has great advantages. Of course you can visit the well known places of interest (for example: Muckross House and Gardens, Coomakista Pass, Kerry Bog Village and the Torc Waterfalls). In addition, we can show you lesser known places that are equally impressive. These lesser know areas are; Cromwell's Bridge is a mysterious bridge in the center of Kenmare. Folklore goes it does not get its name from Oliver Cromwell but is named after the Irish word croimeal - which means mustache! The Stone Circle in Kenmare is the largest of its kind in south-western Ireland. The Skelligs Ring boasts panoramic views of massive cliffs. The Skellig Islands can be seen in the distance. On Valentia Island, humans have been active from at least 4,560 B.C. Along with stunning scenery, Valentia Island is home to the Skellig Experience and Valentia Heritage Museum. At the Valentia Slate Quarry, to this day slate is being mined. Slate from here was used for the Opera House in Paris and Westminster Palace in London! Cahergall Fort, Leacanabuiaile Fort and Ballycarbery Castle are all great medieval forts around Cahersiveen. As old as they are, they still dominate the area present-day! On our private tour, we can stop anywhere you like. You will not miss any Kodak-moments and we can advise you on great places to have lunch, coffee or an Irish pint of plain.Several variations on the official route exist, that include for example Valentia Island and Saint Finian's Bay. The tour can take you to all these places, including of course the famous highlights such as the Gap of Dunloe, Kerry Bog Village, Derrynane House and Gardens, Valentia Island, Muckross House and Ross Castle.
Ring of Kerry Private Tour from Kenmare
The "Ring of Kerry" is a spectacular scenic route in south west Ireland. A private tour with us is the best way to enjoy all the sights and scenery the route has to offer. You can fully be in charge of the itinerary. Compared with coach tours, we can make more stops (of your choice) and travel to places where buses have no access.The Ring of Kerry is a world-famous route following the N70, N71 and R562 roads in a circular direction around the Iveragh peninsula. The route starts in the town Killarney and passes through the towns and villages of (in order): Killorglin, Cahersiveen, Waterville, Sneem, Kenmare, and finally back to Killarney.A private tour of the Ring of Kerry has great advantages. Of course you can visit the well known places of interest (for example: Muckross House and Gardens, Coomakista Pass, Kerry Bog Village and the Torc Waterfalls). In addition, we can show you lesser known places that are equally impressive. Cromwell's Bridge is a mysterious bridge in the centre of Kenmare. Folklore goes it does not get its name from Oliver Cromwell but is named after the Irish word croimeal - which means moustache! The Stone Circle in Kenmare is the largest of its kind in south-western Ireland. The Skelligs Ring boasts panaramic views of massive cliffs. The Skellig Islands can be seen in the distance. On Valentia Island, humans have been active from at least 4,560 B.C. Along with stunning scenery, Valentia Island is home to the Skellig Experience and Valentia Heritage Museum. At the Valentia Slate Quarry, to this day slate is being mined. Slate from here was used for the Opera House in Paris and Westminster Palace in London! Cahergall Fort, Leacanabuiaile Fort and Ballycarbery Castle are all great medieval forts around Cahersiveen. As old as they are, they still dominate the area present-day! On our private tour, we can stop anywhere you like. You will not miss any Kodak-moments and we can advise you on great places to have lunch, coffee or an Irish pint of plain.Several variations on the official route exist, that include for example Valentia Island and Saint Finian's Bay. The tour can take you to all these places, including of course the famous highlights such as the Gap of Dunloe, Kerry Bog Village, Derrynane House and Gardens, Valentia Island, Muckross House and Ross Castle.
Ring of Kerry and Bray Head Day Tour from Killarney
Do you want something different, something new? Well then, jump aboard for the most unique insight into the real Ring of Kerry. On this small group tour you don't just sit on a bus, you will get to experience the striking rugged Atlantic coastline of the Iveragh Peninsula and discover for yourself this lands rich and wondrous ecological beauty. The tour starts in Killarney from where you will be guided along this routes most iconic places of interest. Turning off the main tourist track the tour takes a detour to explore the impressive coastal village of Portmagee where you will take a guided walking tour of Bray Head and feast your eyes upon amazing coastal views of the Skellig Islands and discover this landscapes historical importance. That afternoon you will have the opportunity to explore the colorful fishing village of Portmagee before continuing your unforgettable journey around the Ring of Kerry.
Ring of Kerry and Skelligs Awaken Tour from Killarney
Meet for this 9-hour tour at the Discover Ireland Centre on Beech Road in Killarney a little before 9a.m. When your tour starts, you'll be taken off the beaten track to explore the spectacular scenery of the Ring of Kerry and the wild Skellig Islands. Both these areas were used in the setting of Star Wars' The Force Awakens. Arriving in Portmagee, which is the gateway to the Skellig Islands, go on an eco-boat tour that circles both islands. You will be right up close to Skellig Michael and Little Skellig, so you get to experience their unique magical setting and their incredible wildlife. Learn about the Monks that lived on the largest of the Skellig Islands from the 6th-12th centuries, and hear the story of how some of Hollywood’s biggest stars showed up in this tiny coastal setting. Next on the agenda is Portmagee, where you can stop for a bite to eat (own expense). After, jump back onto the Ring of Kerry, slowly making your way to Killarney, stopping off at many spectacular viewing points to learn about how each location has shaped our history.
Ring of Kerry Private Tour from Killorglin
The "Ring of Kerry" is a spectacular scenic route in south west Ireland. A private tour with us is the best way to enjoy all the sights and scenery the route has to offer. You can fully be in charge of the itinerary. Compared with coach tours, we can make more stops (of your choice) and travel to places where buses have no access.The Ring of Kerry is a world-famous route following the N70, N71 and R562 roads in a circular direction around the Iveragh peninsula. The route starts in the town Killarney and passes through the towns and villages of (in order): Killorglin, Cahersiveen, Waterville, Sneem, Kenmare, and finally back to Killarney.A private tour of the Ring of Kerry has great advantages. Of course you can visit the well known places of interest (for example: Muckross House and Gardens, Coomakista Pass, Kerry Bog Village and the Torc Waterfalls). In addition, we can show you lesser known places that are equally impressive. Cromwell's Bridge is a mysterious bridge in the center of Kenmare. Folklore goes it does not get its name from Oliver Cromwell but is named after the Irish word croimeal - which means mustache! The Stone Circle in Kenmare is the largest of its kind in south-western Ireland. The Skelligs Ring boasts panoramic views of massive cliffs. The Skellig Islands can be seen in the distance. On Valentia Island, humans have been active from at least 4,560 B.C. Along with stunning scenery, Valentia Island is home to the Skellig Experience and Valentia Heritage Museum. At the Valentia Slate Quarry, to this day slate is being mined. Slate from here was used for the Opera House in Paris and Westminster Palace in London! Cahergall Fort, Leacanabuiaile Fort and Ballycarbery Castle are all great medieval forts around Cahersiveen. As old as they are, they still dominate the area present-day! On our private tour, we can stop anywhere you like. You will not miss any Kodak-moments and we can advise you on great places to have lunch, coffee or an Irish pint of plain.Several variations on the official route exist, that include for example Valentia Island and Saint Finian's Bay. The tour can take you to all these places, including of course the famous highlights such as the Gap of Dunloe, Kerry Bog Village, Derrynane House and Gardens, Valentia Island, Muckross House and Ross Castle.
Ring of Kerry Private Tour from Cahersiveen
The "Ring of Kerry" is a spectacular scenic route in south west Ireland. A private tour with us is the best way to enjoy all the sights and scenery the route has to offer. You can fully be in charge of the itinerary. Compared with coach tours, we can make more stops (of your choice) and travel to places where buses have no access.The Ring of Kerry is a world-famous route following the N70, N71 and R562 roads in a circular direction around the Iveragh peninsula. The route starts in the town Killarney and passes through the towns and villages of (in order): Killorglin, Cahersiveen, Waterville, Sneem, Kenmare, and finally back to Killarney.A private tour of the Ring of Kerry has great advantages. Of course you can visit the well known places of interest (for example: Muckross House and Gardens, Coomakista Pass, Kerry Bog Village and the Torc Waterfalls). In addition, we can show you lesser known places that are equally impressive. Cromwell's Bridge is a mysterious bridge in the centre of Kenmare. Folklore goes it does not get its name from Oliver Cromwell but is named after the Irish word croimeal - which means moustache! The Stone Circle in Kenmare is the largest of its kind in south-western Ireland. The Skelligs Ring boasts panaramic views of massive cliffs. The Skellig Islands can be seen in the distance. On Valentia Island, humans have been active from at least 4,560 B.C. Along with stunning scenery, Valentia Island is home to the Skellig Experience and Valentia Heritage Museum. At the Valentia Slate Quarry, to this day slate is being mined. Slate from here was used for the Opera House in Paris and Westminster Palace in London! Cahergall Fort, Leacanabuiaile Fort and Ballycarbery Castle are all great medieval forts around Cahersiveen. As old as they are, they still dominate the area present-day! On our private tour, we can stop anywhere you like. You will not miss any Kodak-moments and we can advise you on great places to have lunch, coffee or an Irish pint of plain.Several variations on the official route exist, that include for example Valentia Island and Saint Finian's Bay. The tour can take you to all these places, including of course the famous highlights such as the Gap of Dunloe, Kerry Bog Village, Derrynane House and Gardens, Valentia Island, Muckross House and Ross Castle.