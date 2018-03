Welcome to Rathmullan

You wouldn't know it while enjoying the views of Lough Swilly, but the refined and good-looking little port village of Rathmullan has a tranquillity that belies the momentous events that took place here from the 16th to 18th centuries, notably the end of the power of the Irish chieftains with the Flight of the Earls and the conclusion of the old Gaelic order. The village is home to the historic Rathmullan Priory and offers scenic views over Lough Swilly.