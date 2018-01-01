The Gaeltacht district of Gweedore (Gaoth Dobhair) is a loose agglomeration of small townships scattered between the N56 road and the coast. The most densely populated rural area in Europe and the largest Gaelic-speaking parish in Ireland, it's a heartland of traditional Irish music and culture, and birthplace of Celtic bands and musicians such as Altan, Enya and Clannad.

Read More

The scenery is wild and windswept, but much of the coast has been overrun with holiday homes: the 'villages' of Derrybeg (Doirí Beaga) and Bunbeg (Bun Beag) virtually blend into each other, and the sprawl continues north to Bloody Foreland (named for the crimson colour of the rocks at sunset).

It's best to explore by bike, following dead-end roads to secluded coves and beaches. Away from the coast, dozens of small fishing lakes break up the bleak, beautiful landscape. If you're driving, the N56 heading east out of Gweedore is particularly scenic.

Read Less