Welcome to Gweedore
The scenery is wild and windswept, but much of the coast has been overrun with holiday homes: the 'villages' of Derrybeg (Doirí Beaga) and Bunbeg (Bun Beag) virtually blend into each other, and the sprawl continues north to Bloody Foreland (named for the crimson colour of the rocks at sunset).
It's best to explore by bike, following dead-end roads to secluded coves and beaches. Away from the coast, dozens of small fishing lakes break up the bleak, beautiful landscape. If you're driving, the N56 heading east out of Gweedore is particularly scenic.
3-Day Private Tour to Gweedore, County Donegal on the Wild Atlantic Way
This is 3 day tour with two nights Bed and Breakfast accommodation in Gweedore, Co Donegal on the Wild Atlantic Way with Pick-up/drop-off at your accommodation or airport/port in Dublin City - Visit the beautiful Glenveagh National Park and also visit Glenveagh Castle and gardens for a cup of coffee and cake ( entry fee included in price of tour ) - Hike up the famous Mt Errigal, the highest mountain in Donegal, where you get the opportunity to take in spectacular views of the Donegal mountains and coastline Islands on a clear day. Alternatively, easier graded hikes can be organised upon request. - Music Session in a local bar. (Our instructors/guides are musicians also and will sing a few well known Irish songs) - Walk on secluded beaches and your guide will bring you to excellent locations for the perfect photographs - Eat at famous singer Enya's family bar and restaurant - Option to go Rock Climbing & Abseiling on the beautiful Cruit Island off the coast of Donegal, along the Wild Atlantic Way at no extra cost. (all equipment is included and no experience is required) - 2-nights accommodation in a B&B with Breakfast included - All transport included along with an Irish guide