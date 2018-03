Welcome to Glenties

At the foot of two valleys with a southern backdrop laid on by the Blue Stack Mountains, the proud Tidy Town of Glenties (Na Gleannta) is a good spot for fishing and has some cracking walks in the surrounding countryside. Glenties is linked with playwright Brian Friel, whose play about five unmarried sisters in 1930s Ireland, Dancing at Lughnasa, is set in the town (it was later made into a 1998 film with Meryl Streep).