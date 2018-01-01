Welcome to Bundoran
Blinking amusement arcades, hurdy-gurdy fairground rides and fast-food diners give Bundoran the feel of a tacky beach town. But Donegal's best-known seaside resort has solid waves, and attracts a mixed crowd of young families, pensioners and growing legions of surfers. Outside summer, the carnival atmosphere abates and the town can be a bit bleak.
Top experiences in Bundoran
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.