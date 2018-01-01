Welcome to Rasht

Sophisticated Rasht, capital of Gilan province, has long been a weekend escape for Tehranis looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action – it's the largest, and wettest, town in the Shomal region. Travellers use it as a base to explore the amazing Qal'eh Rudhkan and photogenic Masuleh, but if they linger they'll discover a vibrancy among its young population that's quite infectious.

