Welcome to Rasht

Sophisticated Rasht, capital of Gilan province, has long been a weekend escape for Tehranis looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action – it's the largest, and wettest, town in the Shomal region. Travellers use it as a base to explore the amazing Qal'eh Rudhkan and photogenic Masuleh, but if they linger they'll discover a vibrancy among its young population that's quite infectious.

Read More

The rapidly expanding town has embarked on a bold urban-planning experiment, the first in Iran, called 'My Rasht': the streets surrounding Shohoda Sq have been blocked off, creating an amazing people-filled space that has reinvigorated the city centre. Small electric vehicles transfer the less agile between the road ends. Eventually the pedestrian malls will stretch 7km.

Rasht has had extended periods of independence, and the lispy local Gilaki dialect remains noticeably distinct from Farsi – its reversed adjective-noun order causes other Iranians much amusement.

Read Less

Top experiences in Rasht

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $35.09

Image for
Rasht photo credits