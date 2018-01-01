Welcome to Berastagi
Since it's only two hours out of Medan, it's still a popular weekend retreat, when main-street traffic almost comes to a standstill. For travellers the main attraction is climbing active volcano Mt Sibayak and exploring the surrounding Karo Highlands and villages, where vestiges of indigenous Karo Batak culture remain in the shape of the immense wooden houses with their soaring thatched roofs and cattle-horn adornments.
On a clear day you can see both Gunung Sinabung to the west and the smoking Gunung Sibayak to the north. Sinabung erupted without much warning in the summer of 2015, causing the evacuation of thousands of people resident on its foothills. It still erupts intermittently and is off-limits to hikers indefinitely.
Top experiences in Berastagi
Amazing hotels and hostels
Berastagi activities
4 Days 3 Nights Fantastic Toba
Day 1: Arrival Silangit - Samosir IslandUpon arrival at Silangit Airport, meet with our licensed and professional tour guide, then proceed directly to visit Huta Ginjang. Next, journey to Musuem of TB Silalahi on the shores of Lake Toba dedicated to the preservation of the cultural values of the indigenous ethnic population of North Sumatra: the Bataks and the Huta Batak. This is an outdoor museum built like a traditional Batak village, consisting of three houses and three sopo (storage structures) depicting typical Bataknese houses. Continue the day reaching Balige on the eastern shore of Lake Toba, where there is a large market built in the traditional Tapanuli style. The final destination of the day will be the village of Parapat, from which we embark to Samosir Island. Lunch will be provided at a local restaurant.Overnight at Toledo Inn or other similarDay 2: Simanindo Cruise – Samosir Drive – Tele – Samosir IslandFollowing breakfast at hotel, take a cruise on Lake Toba by private ferryboat. Visit the Ambarita Village and Simanindo Village, where you can watch a traditional dance performed by the people of Toba. From here, continue by car to Lumban Sui Sui, where you will see traditional weaving techniques in action, as locals produce the distinctive ikat fabrics that are so synonymous with the region. Continue to Pangururan; the sub-district administrative center, where a bridge connects Samosir Island to the mainland on the slopes of Mt. Pusuk Buhit (1,981 M); the sacred mountain of origin for all Bataknese people. Located on the mainland of Sumatra, Tele is offering unforgettable views of Lake Toba and Samosir Island.Overnight at Toledo Inn or other similarDay 3: Samosir Island – Tiga Ras – Sipiso Piso - MedanAfter breakfast at the hotel, journey south through hidden wonders of Samosir Island with a chance to stop at Tomok Village. From Simanindo, take a ferry over Lake Toba to Tiga Ras; a market town on the lakeshore. Next, stop at Tongging Hill, which is known for its Sipiso Piso Waterfall; one of the highest waterfalls in Indonesia. Thereafter, drive towards Gundaling, which is a hill near Berastagi, located 1,575 Mt above sea level being a popular tourist destination in the region, as it offers excellent views of the nearby Sibayak and Sinabung volcanoes. Thereafter, drive through the forested foothills of the Bukit Barisan mountains range; an area with panoramic views overlooking the lowlands. Pass through Sembahe on the way to Medan for accommodation. Lunch will be provided en route at a local restaurant.Overnight at Grand Mercure or other similarDay 4: Medan – Kuala Namu Airport After breakfast at the hotel, transfer to Kuala Namu International airport for flights of onward destination.
5 Days 4 Nights Wonderful Toba
Day 1: Arrival Medan - BerastagiUpon arrival at KNO airport in Medan, meet with your guide then journey to the Church of Mary Annai Velangkanni. Then continue to Bukit Barisan mountains. Stop at Lau Debuk Debuk - a great place to enjoy a communal bath in the steaming sulphurous water. Next, visit the Golden Pagoda then head to Berastagi to visit a traditional Fruit Market in town and also make a stop at Gundaling Hill.Overnight at Grand Mutiara Hotel Day 2: Berastagi – Sipiso Piso – Lake Toba – Samosir DriveBreakfast at hotel, then journey to Tongging Hill and Sipiso Piso Waterfall. Next, Pematang Purba is home to the palace of the former Raja of Simalungun Batak. Then take a break at Simarjarunjung. Finally, travel to a town called Parapat, perched on a small rocky isthmus jutting into the Toba Lake and serving as the gateway to traditional Toba culture and a spectacularly beautiful volcanic basin at the northern end of Bukit Barisan range.Overnight at Toledo InnDay 3: Simanindo Cruise – Samosir Drive – Tele – Samosir IslandBreakfast at hotel then take a cruise on Lake Toba by private ferryboat. Visit the Ambarita Village and Simanindo Village, where you can watch a traditional dance. From Simanindo, drive on to Lumban Sui Sui, where traditional weaving techniques is in action. Continue to Pangururan; the sub-district administrative center, where a bridge connects Samosir Island to the mainland on the slopes of Mt. Pusuk Buhit. Sianjur Mula Mula was the first settlement of the Batak people; today it remains a beautiful village surrounded by stunning rice fields and is home to many fascinating mythical stories relating to the peoples of the region. Located on the mainland of Sumatra, Tele offers unforgettable views of Lake Toba and Samosir Island.Overnight at Toledo InnDay 4: Samosir Island - Parapat - BaligeBreakfast at hotel and then cruise Lake Toba by public ferryboat back to Parapat. Upon arrival in Parapat, proceed to drive around the Bukit Barisan mountain range. Next stop is at Balige, where you’ll visit a large market built in the traditional Tapanuli style. Then visit the Museum of TB Silalahi, dedicated to the preservation of the cultural values of the indigenous ethnic population of North Sumatra. Finally, Huta Ginjang is a hill in the northeastern region of Toba for a quick photostop. Return to Balige for accommodation.Overnight at Mutiara HotelDay 5: Balige – Silangit AirportAfter breakfast at your Hotel, transfer to Silangit airport for flight to your onward destination.
4-Day North Sumatra Tour from Medan
Day 1 Arrival Medan–Samosir Island (206km/6hrs) [No Meals]This tour will begin with a morning arrival at Kuala Namu, New Medan International airport, welcomed by our local guide who will then lead you to Lake Toba, one of the deepest and largest crater lakes in the world. You will then embark on a 4 hour drive through an enormous government-owned estate of oil palm and a rubber plantation. Afterwards, arrive at Parapat, a little town at the edge of the lake Toba, and we'll cross the lake by ferry for an hour's journey to reach Samosir Island, the homeland of Batak people. The rest of day is free for you to explore at your own leisure Lunch and dinner at own arrangement Accommodation at the TOLEDO INN (Superior Room) Day 2 Samosir Island – Boat Excursion (26 Km/6 Hours) [B/-/-]Breakfast at the hotelSpend a day cruising by boat around Samosir Island to Ambarita to see the a traditional Batak village with its ancient megalith furniture. Then continue to Simanindo to see the Batak Toba traditional houses and to see folk dance. Proceed by boat to Tomok Village with its historical old tombs of King Sidabutar. Arrival at the hotel and enjoy the rest of the afternoon free at your own leisure. Lunch & dinner at own arrangement Accommodation at the TOLEDO INN (Superior) Day 3 Samosir Island - Berastagi (170 Km/4hrs) [B/-/-]Breakfast at the hotelCross over by ferry boat for about an hour back to Parapat then continue scenic drive to the cool and pleasant highland town of Berastagi. En route will stop at the long house of King Simalungun, continue to Sipiso Piso waterfall and Dokan, a Karo village with a number of traditional houses still being used where eight families live in together in one house. Arrive Berastagi stop and wander around local fruit market before check-in the Grand Mutiara Hotel. Lunch and dinner at own arrangement Accommodation at the Grand Mutiara Hotel (Superior) Day 4 Berastagi – Medan Airport (70km/2hrs) [B/-/-]Breakfast at the hotelMorning is free at leisure until the time to leave for Medan. The trip will take about two hours passing by winding road with lovely countryside. Drop off at the airport to catch your flight for your onward destination.
