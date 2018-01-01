4 Days 3 Nights Fantastic Toba

Day 1: Arrival Silangit - Samosir IslandUpon arrival at Silangit Airport, meet with our licensed and professional tour guide, then proceed directly to visit Huta Ginjang. Next, journey to Musuem of TB Silalahi on the shores of Lake Toba dedicated to the preservation of the cultural values of the indigenous ethnic population of North Sumatra: the Bataks and the Huta Batak. This is an outdoor museum built like a traditional Batak village, consisting of three houses and three sopo (storage structures) depicting typical Bataknese houses. Continue the day reaching Balige on the eastern shore of Lake Toba, where there is a large market built in the traditional Tapanuli style. The final destination of the day will be the village of Parapat, from which we embark to Samosir Island. Lunch will be provided at a local restaurant.Overnight at Toledo Inn or other similarDay 2: Simanindo Cruise – Samosir Drive – Tele – Samosir IslandFollowing breakfast at hotel, take a cruise on Lake Toba by private ferryboat. Visit the Ambarita Village and Simanindo Village, where you can watch a traditional dance performed by the people of Toba. From here, continue by car to Lumban Sui Sui, where you will see traditional weaving techniques in action, as locals produce the distinctive ikat fabrics that are so synonymous with the region. Continue to Pangururan; the sub-district administrative center, where a bridge connects Samosir Island to the mainland on the slopes of Mt. Pusuk Buhit (1,981 M); the sacred mountain of origin for all Bataknese people. Located on the mainland of Sumatra, Tele is offering unforgettable views of Lake Toba and Samosir Island.Overnight at Toledo Inn or other similarDay 3: Samosir Island – Tiga Ras – Sipiso Piso - MedanAfter breakfast at the hotel, journey south through hidden wonders of Samosir Island with a chance to stop at Tomok Village. From Simanindo, take a ferry over Lake Toba to Tiga Ras; a market town on the lakeshore. Next, stop at Tongging Hill, which is known for its Sipiso Piso Waterfall; one of the highest waterfalls in Indonesia. Thereafter, drive towards Gundaling, which is a hill near Berastagi, located 1,575 Mt above sea level being a popular tourist destination in the region, as it offers excellent views of the nearby Sibayak and Sinabung volcanoes. Thereafter, drive through the forested foothills of the Bukit Barisan mountains range; an area with panoramic views overlooking the lowlands. Pass through Sembahe on the way to Medan for accommodation. Lunch will be provided en route at a local restaurant.Overnight at Grand Mercure or other similarDay 4: Medan – Kuala Namu Airport After breakfast at the hotel, transfer to Kuala Namu International airport for flights of onward destination.