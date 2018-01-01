Private 3-Day Corbett Safari Holiday Tour From Delhi

Day-1/Delhi to Corbett National Park(260 kms -06 hours time): Our representative will meet and greet you at your hotel or welcome you at Delhi International Airport. Our representative will introduce you to cab driver and will be happy to answer to any of your query related to this trip. From here you will board your private air conditioned cab and proceed for Corbett Tiger Reserve. As its name suggest Corbett Tiger Reserve or Jim Corbett National Park is home to more than 200 endangered tiger and 500 Asiatic wild elephants. This was first initiative of Government of India to protect tiger in wild habitat and other wildlife in India. It takes around 06 hours to reach Corbett National Park. We recommend to take a tea or coffee break on the way at Gajraulla which is around 03 hours from Delhi. At Gajraulla you can also have breakfast or snacks by direct payment at restaurant.After taking a brief stop at Gajraulla start again for Corbett National Park. It takes around 3 hours from Gajraulla to Corbett National Park. By afternoon reach at Corbett Machaan Resort ,set on the edge of forest this resort is visited by many colorful birds. In afternoon have buffet lunch at resort. After lunch enjoy a elephant back safari of forest. Which is best mode to see jungle from close quarters. After this 2 hours elephant safari return to resort. In evening enjoy bonfire at resort with adventure tales of Jim Corbett. Enjoy a sumptuous dinner at resort. Overnight at Corbett Machaan Resort. Day-2: Corbett Park/Get up early in morning and witness the beauty of this beautiful forest at sunrise time. Our person from resort will accompany you for Himalayan View point visit. It will take around 2 hours to reach at this view point. Enjoy view of beautiful valleys and spectacularsnow clad Himalayan ranges from view point. While returning to resort on the way take a stop over at Kosi river where one can spend some time with elephants taking bath in kosi river. Apart from elephant safari these elephants are used for patrolling and combing by forest department. After this spectacular view of nature return to resort. Have breakfast at resort. Relax till lunch . In afternoon have lunch at resort. After lunch enjoy a four hours Four wheel drive by gypsy of Corbett National Park. On the way our naturalist will show you other entry point of Corbett Tiger Reserve, Species of wildlife found in Corbett, Life of local people near tiger reserve and many more interesting facts and stories related to Corbett Tiger Reserve. During safari tiger spotting will be main attraction. Claw marking by tiger, call of deer’s, tiger pug marks and birds help in locating tiger. After safari by evening return to resort. In evening enjoy wildlife picture with bonfire(in winters). After dinner enjoy a well earned sleep.Day-3: Corbett Park-Delhi: After breakfast board cab for Delhi. After reaching at Delhi drop will be at desired hotel or international airport as per choice.