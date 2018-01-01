Welcome to Almora

Set along a steep-sided ridge, Almora is the regional capital of Kumaon, first established as a summer capital by the Chand rajas of Kumaon in 1560. These days you'll find colonial-era buildings, reliable trekking outfits and a couple of community-based weaving enterprises. Don’t be put off by the utilitarian main street when you’re first deposited at the bus stand – head one block south to the pedestrian-only cobbled Lalal Bazaar, lined with intricately carved and painted traditional wooden shop facades. It’s a fascinating place to stroll, people-watch and shop. On clear days, you can see Himalayan snow peaks from various spots around town.