Welcome to Saurashtra

Before Independence, Saurashtra, also known as the Kathiawar Peninsula, was a jumble of more than 200 princely states. Today it has a number of hectic industrial cities, but most of them retain a core of narrow old streets crowded with small-scale commerce. Outside the cities it’s still villages, fields, forests and a timeless, almost feudal feel, with farmers and maldhari herders dressed head to toe in white, and rural women as colourful as their neighbours in Rajasthan.

Read More