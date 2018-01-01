7-Day Archaeological Guided Tour of Western India from Ahmedabad

Day 1 : Ahmedabad (B, D)Pick you up from your hotel in Ahmedabad at 7:00am and transfer you to check in to the hotel. Visit India's most beautiful step-well in Adalaj, the 11th-century Sun Temple, the 15th-century Bhadra Fortress, the Great Masjid Mosque and Mahatma Gandhi's Ashram. Dinner and overnight at hotel.Day 2 : Ahmedabad - Vadodara (B, D)Drive to Vadodara, former capital of the princely state of the Gaekwads. Check in to your hotel and visit the Palace Museum, the University Museum for its amazing prehistoric collection of jewelry, utensils, tools, seals and weapons. After lunch visit Kirti Stambh(Tower of Victory), Sayaji Baug and EME Temple. Return to your hotel for dinner and overnight.Day 3 : Vadodara - Champaner-Pavgadh Archaeological Park - Vadodara (B, D)Spend this day at Champaner-Pavgadh Archaeological Park,a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This extraordinary park has prehistoric sites, 8th to 14th century palaces, fortifications, religious and residential buildings. Return to Vadodara for dinner and overnight.Day 4 : Vadodara - Bhavnagar (B, D)Early morning leave for Bhavnagar (approx. 4 hours). Check in to your hotel. After lunch and some rest visit the Victoria Park and Shri Adishwar Temple. Return to your hotel for dinner and overnight.Day 5 : Bhavnagar - Lothal (B, D)Early in the morning take an excursion to Lothal. Flourishing in the 3rd millennium BCE, it is one of the four most important Indus Valley Civilization sites. Excavations have revealed extensive public and private buildings, grain and water storage systems, and roads and pavements. Return to your hotel for dinner and overnight.Day 6 : Bhavnagar - Junagarh (B, D)Travel by a air-conditioned car or coach to Junagarh (approx. 2 hours). Check in to your hotel. See the edicts of India's greatest ruler Ashoka inscribed on a boulder in the 3rd century BCE. Visit the 1500-year old Buddhist Caves, the Mahabat Maqbara, a mausoleum with exquisite silver doors and the Junagarh Fort. Return to your hotel for dinner and overnight.Day 7 : Junagarh - Rajkot (B, D)Take a 2-hour drive to Rajkot. Visit the Khambhalida Buddhist Caves, Iskon Temple, Rotary Doll Museum and Shri Ramkrisna Ashram. See a Bollywood movie in a theatre before returning to the hotel for dinner. Your tour will end at Rajkot after dinner. Free drop-off at your hotel in Rajkot.