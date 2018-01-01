Amazing Gujarat

Day 1 : Arrival At AhmedabadOn the day of arrival at Ahmedabad airport, our Holidays At representative will assist you at airport and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. Later proceed for sightseeing tour of Ahmedabad visit Gandhi Ashram, City Museum and Hathising Jain Temple. Evening proceed to visit Adalaj Step Well and Akshardham Temple.Overnight at Hotel.Day 2 : Ahemedabad - Rajkot (265 Kms / 4 Hrs)Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and proceed for Rajkot. Upon arrival at Rajkot check in your hotel for night stay. Later proceed for sightseeing tour of Rajkot visit to Gandhi's residence, (Bapu stayed here in Rajkot during his early years of life) also visit Gandhi Smriti, Gandhiji's School & Rashtriya Shala. Rest of the day free to leisure activities or free for shopping at Bangdi Bazaar.Overnight at Hotel.Day 3 : Rajkot - Gondal (167 Kms / 4 Hrs)Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Gondal. Upon arrival at Gondal check in your hotel for night stay. Later afternoon proceed for Gondal Sightseeing tour visit the Navlakha Palace, which houses the erstwhile ruling family's private collection of bead work, textiles, brassware, hand-painted toys and silver crafts, the centre promoting weaving at Gondal, and the historic buildings of Gondal. Rest of the day free to leisure activities.Overnight at Hotel.Day 04 : Gondal - Bhuj (271 Kms / 5 Hrs)Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Bhuj. Upon arrival at Bhuj check in your hotel for night stay. Later afternoon proceed for sightseeing tour of Bhuj visit Aina Mahal Museum, Pragmahal Museum. A.A. Wazir’s (National Award Winner Artiest) Textiles Museum Shop. Rest of the day free to leisure activities.Overnight at Hotel. Day 05 : Departure from BhujToday morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to Bhuj Airport to board the flight to your home.