Private Half-Day Sightseeing Tour of Ahmedabad

Start your day with pickup from your hotel in Ahmedabad by 9am before enjoying your half-day city tour (approx. six hours).Head out of Ahmedabad to visit Akshardham Temple that is situated in the capital city of Gandhinagar, about 15.5 miles (25 kms) away. This magnificent temple is dedicated to Lord Swaminarayan, also known as Sahajanand Swami. The sprawling 23 acre complex, chiseled out in pink sandstone, is the largest in Gujarat. From there, go to the Shaking Minarets - two minarets located at the Siddhi Bashir mosque. They are uniquely designed in a way that when one minaret is shaken the other one shakes too.As you continue your journey, visit the Sidi Saiyed's Mosque that was built in 1573, and is one of the most famous mosques of Ahmedabad. The mosque is known for its beautifully carved ten stone latticework windows (jalis) on the side and rear arches. Next you will have a choice to visit either Vichar Utensil Museum or Kite Museum, whichever is your preference.Proceed to the Sabarmati Ashram, a must-visit in the home state of Mahatma Gandhi. On a quiet stretch of the river Sabarmati, 4.5 miles (7 kms) north of the city, Mahatma Gandhi set up a simple retreat in 1915. This was his first Satyagraha Ashram and for many it was the nerve center of India's freedom movement. Hridaya Kunj, the cottage where he lived is preserved as it was in the Mahatma's lifetime.Afterwards visit Hathee Singh Jain Temple that was built in 1850 by a rich Jain merchant by the same name. This temple is dedicated to Dharamnath, the fifteenth Tirthankar, whose marble statue with ornate carvings stands in the main sanctum.Finally stop at the nicely landscaped Sabarmati promenade by the Sabarmati River before being dropped back off at your Ahmedabad city hotel around 3pm.