Private Tour: Ahmedabad City with Dinner and Utensil Museum
At 4pm, you will meet your guide in the lobby of your hotel and drive to your first stop, Sarkhej Rosa mosque, on this private evening tour. Your guide will discuss the early Islamic architecture and its original use of Sarkhej Rosa as a mausoleum. Next, you'll make your way to the Sabarmati River and you'll walk along the east and west sides of the promenade. Although you will not walk its full 7-mile length, your guide will provide insight into this two-level continuous promenade made for pedestrians and cyclists.After spending some time along the river, you'll make your way to your vehicle and proceed to the traditionally designed Vishalla Restaurant. Before dinner, you will visit the one-of-a-kind Utensil Museum housed in a traditional hut. Here, you'll admire and become cultured in old Indian utensils in this collection.While waiting for your freshly prepared dinner to be cooked and served (about 25-30 minutes), you will enjoy cultural performances like folk dance and puppet shows in the open-air entertainment area. Savor a typical traditional dinner served on a plate made of leaves and while seated on the ground. You'll be surrounded by a village-like atmosphere with the servers dressed in dhoti kurta with topi (traditional Indian style garment and cap) and lanterns used for lighting. When dinner is finished around 9pm, you will return to your hotel in Ahmedabad.
Private Day-Trip to Taj Mahal and Agra from Ahmedabad with Return Flight
Pickup at 4am from your Hotel or Anywhere in Ahmedabad and Transfer to Ahmedabad Airport Flight to Delhi and Flight depart at 6am approx for Delhi. Arrive at 8:30am Delhi Airport and your 3 hrs drive to Agra via Yamuna Express Highway. Reach Agra and we visit - Taj Mahal (A Unesco World Heritage Site), No trip to Agra would be complete without a visit to this shimmering vision of domes and minarets. The world's best-known tomb stands testimony to the timeless love story of the 17th century Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan and his wife - Queen Mumtaz Mahal. (Taj Mahal remain closed on every Friday) Lunch Break, Lunch will be provided at the best Local Restaurant (at your own expense) Second we visit Agra Fort (A Unesco World Heritage Site), Built by Emperor Akbar in 1565 A.D, this huge fort is made of red sandstone. The elegant buildings inside reflect an interesting synthesis of Hindu and Central Asian architectural styles. The maze of the courtyards, mosques & private chambers of the fort echo the story of the Mughal Empire. If Time permit we enjoy shopping in Agra is known for its fabulous handicrafts, made of marble and softstone inlay work. The Mughals were great patrons of arts and crafts. Empress Nur Jahan took personal interest and was an accomplished artist herself in zari embroidery work. Agra's major handicraft products besides inlay work are: leatherware, brassware, carpets, jewellery and embroidery work. At the end of your Agra tour, you will be transferred back to Delhi airport to return flight back to Ahmedabad. Arrive in Ahmedabad, you will be picked up from the airport and will be dropped back off to your hotel in Ahmedabad at 10pm approx.
Amazing Gujarat
Day 1 : Arrival At AhmedabadOn the day of arrival at Ahmedabad airport, our Holidays At representative will assist you at airport and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. Later proceed for sightseeing tour of Ahmedabad visit Gandhi Ashram, City Museum and Hathising Jain Temple. Evening proceed to visit Adalaj Step Well and Akshardham Temple.Overnight at Hotel.Day 2 : Ahemedabad - Rajkot (265 Kms / 4 Hrs)Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and proceed for Rajkot. Upon arrival at Rajkot check in your hotel for night stay. Later proceed for sightseeing tour of Rajkot visit to Gandhi's residence, (Bapu stayed here in Rajkot during his early years of life) also visit Gandhi Smriti, Gandhiji's School & Rashtriya Shala. Rest of the day free to leisure activities or free for shopping at Bangdi Bazaar.Overnight at Hotel.Day 3 : Rajkot - Gondal (167 Kms / 4 Hrs)Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Gondal. Upon arrival at Gondal check in your hotel for night stay. Later afternoon proceed for Gondal Sightseeing tour visit the Navlakha Palace, which houses the erstwhile ruling family's private collection of bead work, textiles, brassware, hand-painted toys and silver crafts, the centre promoting weaving at Gondal, and the historic buildings of Gondal. Rest of the day free to leisure activities.Overnight at Hotel.Day 04 : Gondal - Bhuj (271 Kms / 5 Hrs)Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Bhuj. Upon arrival at Bhuj check in your hotel for night stay. Later afternoon proceed for sightseeing tour of Bhuj visit Aina Mahal Museum, Pragmahal Museum. A.A. Wazir’s (National Award Winner Artiest) Textiles Museum Shop. Rest of the day free to leisure activities.Overnight at Hotel. Day 05 : Departure from BhujToday morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to Bhuj Airport to board the flight to your home.
Ahmadabad One Day Cultural Tour
We will pick you in the morning at 9am from your hotel for your one day Ahmadabad city tour. You will be driven in an air-conditioned car up to the Hathee Singh jain temple which was built in 1850AD.by a rich trader named Hathee Singh. The temple is dedicated to Dharm nath who was the 15th tirthankara. The temple made in double storeys out of stone will mesmerize you by it’s beauty. After visiting the jain temple you will be driven towards the famous Siddi Saiyyed’s mosque which dates back to 16th century. This mosque is a fine specimen of indo-Islamic architecture. Praiseworthy are the filigree work and floral patterns done in the structure. Later you can visit the famous Sabarmati Ashram where Mahatma Gandhi stayed with his wife. It is now a museum which houses lots of pictures of Mahatma’s life and deeds. After visiting Sabarmati Ashram you will be taken to the Akshardham temple which was built in 1992 out of pink sandstone and is dedicated to Swaminarayan. This temple has much affinity to the Akshardham temple in Delhi. After finishing the tour you can drive by the satellite area of the town and later you will be dropped back at your hotel in Ahmadabad.
2-Day Private Tour to Agra and Taj Mahal from Ahmedabad with Return Flight
Day 1: Ahmedabad to Delhi by Flight and drive to Agra (No Meal)Pickup at 6am from your hotel or anywhere in Ahmedabad and transfer to Ahmedabad airport for flight to Delhi. Arrival at Airport in Delhi and drive to Agra 3 Hrs via Express Highway brings you to the City of Taj Mahal, Agra. Lunch Break, Lunch will be provided at one of the best Local AC Restaurant (At your own expense) Early evening visit Mehtab Bagh — the moonlit garden believed to have been designed by Shah Jahan to view the Taj on moonlit nights, far away from the maddening crowd, The garden complex is situated on the left bank of Yamuna opposite to Taj Mahal. Here you can witness the sunset over the Taj Mahal. Overnight: Four Point by Sheraton or similar Day 2: Agra City Tour and drive back to Delhi for Fly to Ahmedabad (B)6am – We visit to explore the monumental heritage of the Great Mughals, including the magnificent Taj Mahal (Closed on Fridays), a Unesco World Heritage Site is one of the Seven Wonders of the World and surely the most extravagant expression of love ever created. Next we visit - Agra Fort (A Unesco World Heritage Site), Built by Emperor Akbar in 1565 A.D, this huge fort is made of red sandstone. The maze of the courtyards, mosques & private chambers of the fort echo the story of the Mughal Empire. After Sightseeing enjoy the shopping in Agra is known for its fabulous handicrafts, made of marble and softstone inlay work. The Mughals were great patrons of arts and crafts. Empress Nur Jahan took personal interest and was an accomplished artist herself in zari embroidery work. Agra's major handicraft products besides inlay work are: leatherware, brassware, carpets, Jewellery and embroidery work. Lunch Break, Lunch will be provided at one of the best Local AC Restaurant (At your own expense) After visiting Agra drive back to Delhi and arrive at 6pm and drop-off to Delhi airport for flight to Ahmedabad. Arrive at Ahmedabad airport and drop-off at your hotel or anywhere in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Textile tour
Day 1 : Ahmedabad - Visit Gandhi Ashram, Calico Museum of textile, Law garden Nightmarket, Shreyas Folk Museum, Ratan Pole textile Market . Night at Ahmadabad. Day 2 : Ahmedabad - Patan - Modhera - Bajana Patan - Patola Weaving , Rani Ki Vav - Step well Architecutre, Modhera Sun Temple, Night at Bajana Day 3 : Bajana - Wadhwan - Bajana Wadhwan for Bandhani Tie & Dye Work ,Brassware work , Night at Bajana Day 4 : Dhamadka - Bhuj Dhamadka - Ajrakh Block print ,Aina Mahal - Bhuj , Kutch Museum , Prag Mahal -Bhuj. Night At Bhuj Day 5 : Bhuj - Banni Villages Khavda ( embroidery products) Hodka ( Meghwal Community) Nirona ( Rogan Painting) Night at Bhuj Day 6 : Bhuj - Jamanagar Bhandhani Sarees, Bala Hanuman Temple Night at Jamanagar Day 7 :Jamnagar - Jetpur - Gondal Live Demonstration of Bandhani sarees Naulakha palace. vitage car collection, Night at Gondal Day 8 :Gondal - Ahmedabad - Drop