2-Day Private Tour to Agra and Taj Mahal from Ahmedabad with Return Flight

Day 1: Ahmedabad to Delhi by Flight and drive to Agra (No Meal)Pickup at 6am from your hotel or anywhere in Ahmedabad and transfer to Ahmedabad airport for flight to Delhi. Arrival at Airport in Delhi and drive to Agra 3 Hrs via Express Highway brings you to the City of Taj Mahal, Agra. Lunch Break, Lunch will be provided at one of the best Local AC Restaurant (At your own expense) Early evening visit Mehtab Bagh — the moonlit garden believed to have been designed by Shah Jahan to view the Taj on moonlit nights, far away from the maddening crowd, The garden complex is situated on the left bank of Yamuna opposite to Taj Mahal. Here you can witness the sunset over the Taj Mahal. Overnight: Four Point by Sheraton or similar Day 2: Agra City Tour and drive back to Delhi for Fly to Ahmedabad (B)6am – We visit to explore the monumental heritage of the Great Mughals, including the magnificent Taj Mahal (Closed on Fridays), a Unesco World Heritage Site is one of the Seven Wonders of the World and surely the most extravagant expression of love ever created. Next we visit - Agra Fort (A Unesco World Heritage Site), Built by Emperor Akbar in 1565 A.D, this huge fort is made of red sandstone. The maze of the courtyards, mosques & private chambers of the fort echo the story of the Mughal Empire. After Sightseeing enjoy the shopping in Agra is known for its fabulous handicrafts, made of marble and softstone inlay work. The Mughals were great patrons of arts and crafts. Empress Nur Jahan took personal interest and was an accomplished artist herself in zari embroidery work. Agra's major handicraft products besides inlay work are: leatherware, brassware, carpets, Jewellery and embroidery work. Lunch Break, Lunch will be provided at one of the best Local AC Restaurant (At your own expense) After visiting Agra drive back to Delhi and arrive at 6pm and drop-off to Delhi airport for flight to Ahmedabad. Arrive at Ahmedabad airport and drop-off at your hotel or anywhere in Ahmedabad.