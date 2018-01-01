6-Day Wildlife Tour of Gujarat from Ahmedabad

Day 1 : Ahmedabad [B,D]You will be picked up from your hotel in Ahmedabad at 7:30 AM and transferred to the hotel. After breakfast take an excursion to Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary located 65 km (40 miles) away. This sanctuary is home to flamingos, pelicans, coots, ducks, storks, herons, waders and other waterfowl. Afterwards you will have lunch at a local restaurant in Ahmedabad at your own cost. In the afternoon, visit Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, Akshardham Temple and lovely Adalaj Stepwell. In the evening, take a walking tour to Old Ahmedabad before returning to your hotel for dinner and overnight stay.Day 2 : Ahmedabad - Bhavnagar [B,D]After breakfast proceed to 3.5-hour drive to Bhavnagar. After hotel check-in you will have lunch and some time for rest. In the afternoon, visit the Blackbuck National Park located 42 km (26 miles) from the city. On your way back you will visit Victoria Park and Takhteshwar Temple situated on a hill. Return to your hotel for dinner and overnight stay.Day 3 : Bhavnagar - Dasada [B,D]After breakfast leave for Dasada and check in to an eco-friendly safari resort. After lunch drive to Little Rann of Kutch, home of the Indian Wild Ass. It has grassy patches with a fantastic variety of birds and mammals. Return to your resort for dinner and overnight stay. The beauty of the silver sand desert under the moonlight will amaze you.Day 4 : Dasada [B,D]In the morning, visit Nawa Talao, the lake where migratory birds converge in large flocks during winter months. Drive through elevatedpatches covered with scrub and grass. Visit Rann villages, where exquisite patchwork embroidery, jewelry and handicraft is made. Day 5 : Dasada - Gir National Park [B,D]After early breakfast proceed on 5-hour drive to Gir National Park, home of Asiatic lions. After check-in to the resort you will have lunch. Gir is the last bastion of Asiatic lions and also known for large population of leopards, spotted deer, Indian gazelles and four-horned antelopes. You will also visit crocodile breeding farm at Sasan. In the evening, you will return to your resort for dinner and overnight stay.Day 6 : Gir National Park - Ahmedabad [B,D]After breakfast you will head back to Ahmedabad located about 330 km (205 miles) from the Gir National Park. Check-in to your hotel. In the evening, you will be invited to enjoy a complimentary Ayurvedic massage and see a dance-and-music Bollywood film in a theater before returning to your hotel for dinner. After dinner you will be dropped off back your hotel in Ahmedabad for your onward journey.