Tokaj activities
Budapest Dinner Cruise with Piano Battle Show
This dinner cruise will enchant your evening through Budapest along on the Danube. During the cruise a 4-course meal will be served, prepared by an on-board chef. Enjoy the musical accompaniment of two pianists who will complete with each other through the form of music! On the stage – the piano battle is a unique concert that pleases all the senses. A hostess joins the pianist to help you understand the meaningful sad as well as humorous melodies played by the pianists. Welcome drinks will be awaiting you on board before departure.This is a guaranteed fine dining night cruise and piano battle experience along the Danube river that separates Buda and Pest in the most beautiful capital in Europe.Sample Menu (4 course meal)Appetizers in pastry basketGreen pea cream soup with roasted almonds (April-October)Pumpkin cream soup with roasted pumpkin seeds (November-March)Sable fish fillet with sauce hollandaise and vegetable-lasagneorDuck leg confit with crispy white cabbage and gratin potatoesorTender beef stew with polentaDessert:Sponge cake*Vegetarian dishes and special dietary requirements can be catered for upon requestMenu is available in other languages on board.List of Unlimited Drink ConsumptionWines from Hungary Mihaly Figula’s (awarded as the Hungarian Winemaker of the Year), and Zoltan Gunzer’s excellent Winery Viktória Pinot Gris 2013/14, Figula Mihály, Balatonfüred Vencel Rosé 2014, Günzer Zoltán, Villány Vilmos Cuvée 2013/14, Günzer Zoltán, Villány Mindenjó Tokaji Cuvée 2012, Basilicus Szőlőbirtok, Tokaj-Hegyalja Sparkling Wines Hungarian Sparkling wine in dry and sweet versions from the BB Fizz Winery Bottled Beers Staropramen Beer Soft Drinks Fruit Juices Fizzy Drinks Mineral Water Hot Drinks Coffee selection Tea selection
Tokaj Wine Country Day Trip from Budapest
Start your tour with a pickup from your central Budapest hotel and travel by minivan to Hungary’s beautiful Tokaj region, the world’s oldest classified wine area.As you travel, get the lowdown on this UNESCO-listed region, whose volcanic hills and warm, wet climate are perfect for viticulture and the growth of ‘noble rot,’ a mold that brings out the best of the legendary local dessert wine, Tokaji aszú. Hear how winemaking began here 1,000 years ago and about the region's old wine cellars, many dug into the volcanic rock and coated in the musty mold.After roughly 2.5 hours, admire Tokaj's rustic villages and leafy vineyards as you approach your first winery. Meet your winemaker host and then set about sampling between five and eight wines. As you sip, discuss the notes and aromas, and hear about the local furmint and hárslevelu grapes favored here.Over the course of the day, visit two other wineries and sample a cross-section of wine, including some of Tokaj's growing band of dry whites and sweet aszú varieties. Sample five to eight wines at each stop, and tour a cellar system and vineyard to learn about the winemaking process.Around midway, head to a local restaurant for a delicious 3-course lunch. Venues and menus change with each tour, but your meal will typically include Hungarian classics such as broths, stews and roasts, along with desserts such as strudel.At the last winery, pair your tastings with local cured meat and cheese — the perfect foil for your wines, and another insight into Tokaj's culinary heritage.After, drive back to Budapest where your tour finishes with a hotel drop-off.
Budapest Folklore Show with Night Cruise
Begin your 3.5-hour experience at 7:30pm at Duna Palota historical theater in Budapest. Enjoy a 90-minute program (with intermission) performed by three of the country’s most famous folk dance ensembles: The Hungarian State Folk Ensemble, the Danube Folk Ensemble, and the Hungaria Folk Ensemble & Orchestra. Let yourself be enchanted by this extraordinary cultural experience. After the performance, discover Hungary’s profound fascination for wines through a luxurious Wine Tasting Cruise on the Danube. Onboard, taste seven different wines from Hungary’s most famous wineries, including the world renowned Tokaj wine, pinot grigio, rosé, and merlot. Pair your wine tastings with Hungarian scones.Choose Folklore Dance Show with a Craft Beer Cruise. The program is comprised of a 5 tier Hungarian craft beer tasting as an introduction to the celebrated local artisan beer scene.Combine your Folklore Dance Show with a scenic Cocktail Cruise on the Danube. The program includes 2 cocktails you can chose from the cocktail menu.On the 90-minute cruise, climb to the upper deck to gaze at Budapest sparkling at night, with its illuminated monuments, buildings, and magnificent UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and cruise under six bridges of the Danube. This experience will show you an authentic slice of traditional Hungary culture.
Budapest Dinner Cruise with Folk Show
Climb aboard a pleasure boat for an exclusive dinner cruise through Budapest. Sail along the majestic River Danube and enjoy a meal prepared by the ship's chef. Enjoy live gypsy music and the folklore performance throughout this exciting evening. Experience an enchanting evening in Budapest as you sail along the Danube. See the sights as you tuck into a meal of local and international food, then sit back and relax with live gypsy music and an authentic folklore show by professional dancers. Welcome drinks will be waiting for you as you board before departure. This is a guaranteed fine dining night cruise that divides the once separate cities of Buda and Pest in the most beautiful capital in Europe. (Vegetarian dishes and special dietary requirements can be catered for on request). The offered 4-course menu is: Appetizer: Appetizers in pastry basket Soup: Green Peas Soup with Roasted Almonds Main Courses: Sablefish Fillet with Sauce Hollandaise and Vegetable Lasagne or Duck Leg Confit with Crispy White Cabbage and Gratine Potatoes or Tender Beef Stew with Polenta Vegetarian Options for Main Courses: Grilled Halloumi Cheese with Lemon Zest and Fresh Side Salad Tofu with Vegetables Dessert Sponge Cake List of Unlimited Drink ConsumptionWines from Hungary Mihaly Figula’s (awarded as the Hungarian Winemaker of the Year), and Zoltan Gunzer’s excellent Winery Viktória Pinot Gris 2013/14, Figula Mihály, Balatonfüred Vencel Rosé 2014, Günzer Zoltán, Villány Vilmos Cuvée 2013/14, Günzer Zoltán, Villány Mindenjó Tokaji Cuvée 2012, Basilicus Szőlőbirtok, Tokaj-Hegyalja Sparkling Wines Hungarian Sparkling wine in dry and sweet versions from the BB Fizz Winery Bottled Beers Staropramen Beer Soft Drinks Fruit Juices Fizzy Drinks Mineral Water Hot Drinks Coffee selection Tea selection
Budapest Culinary Walk - Sunday Edition
Meet your small group of no more than eight people in central Budapest at 10am for this 4-hour culinary walking tour. In the company of a local food expert, discover Hungarian food and wine, from the raw ingredients to the most delicious dishes and local wines. Stop first at a farmer’s market with a unique location inside of one of Budapest’s famous 'ruin bars.' As you wander around the market, discuss the history of the market, the culture of Hungarian food, the various common ingredients, and the dishes and recipes commonly made from them. Taste a selection of foods (and have a few drinks for fortification).Try a traditional Hungarian lunch, composed of a variety of dishes and annotated by your guide. Afterwards, continue on to a classic coffeehouse and pastry shop. Over fresh coffee and cake, your guide will explain the fascinating history of Budapest’s coffeehouses, which in the past were centers of literary life until they were shut down during communism.Duck into a few small shops along the way, absorbing the neighborhood atmosphere. Put the Hungarian wine scene in context as you taste local wine while discussing the state of Hungarian wine making, some of the important regions, and the major varietal. Try three quintessential fine local wines: a dry white, a dry red, and a sweet aszú from Tokaj. Sample different types of local artisan cheese paired to each wine. A sommelier will introduce the wines and the cheeses. This tour will whet your appetite for Hungarian food and wine and leave you with a deeper understanding of Budapest’s culinary scene.
Wine Tasting Tour to Tokaj from Budapest - Heritage of Hungary
Tokaj wine route is in the maybe most famous historical wine regions of Hungary, located 2,5 hours away from Budapest and is considered to be one of the most favoured European travel destinations. Tokaj wine region consists of 28 named villages and 11,149 hectares of classified vineyards. During the tour learn about Hungarian wines, specially about Tokaj-wines, visit a cellar, learn about, how the "aszu" is produced, and also taste the legendary wines of the region.Sarospatak is a jewel among the historic towns of Hungary, and is a much visited cultural and tourist centre. The Castle - a fine example of Renaissance architecture in Hungary - was completed during the 16th century to the plans of Allessandro Vedani. The restored rooms of the castle house the so-called Rákóczi Museum, an exhibition of the national struggle for independence at the turn of the 17th/18th century, and the history of the Rákóczi dynasty, while other exhibits include beautiful furniture from the 16th-19th centuries, and works from the glass foundries nearby, some examples of the famous Habán pottery from Sárospatak.Optionally we can visit Gonc, where the barrels for Tokaj wine are produced sometimes still on the old traditional way, in the nearby village to Tokaj the pearl of the Hungarian Jewish Heritage, the Mad Synagogue and Boldogkovaralja, where from the medieval castle's ruins visitors can capture a breathtaking panoramic view of Tokaj's grape yards and wineries. The greatest event of the region is the Grape Harvest Feast in Tokaj, usually held every year in October.