Wine Tasting Tour to Tokaj from Budapest - Heritage of Hungary

Tokaj wine route is in the maybe most famous historical wine regions of Hungary, located 2,5 hours away from Budapest and is considered to be one of the most favoured European travel destinations. Tokaj wine region consists of 28 named villages and 11,149 hectares of classified vineyards. During the tour learn about Hungarian wines, specially about Tokaj-wines, visit a cellar, learn about, how the "aszu" is produced, and also taste the legendary wines of the region.Sarospatak is a jewel among the historic towns of Hungary, and is a much visited cultural and tourist centre. The Castle - a fine example of Renaissance architecture in Hungary - was completed during the 16th century to the plans of Allessandro Vedani. The restored rooms of the castle house the so-called Rákóczi Museum, an exhibition of the national struggle for independence at the turn of the 17th/18th century, and the history of the Rákóczi dynasty, while other exhibits include beautiful furniture from the 16th-19th centuries, and works from the glass foundries nearby, some examples of the famous Habán pottery from Sárospatak.Optionally we can visit Gonc, where the barrels for Tokaj wine are produced sometimes still on the old traditional way, in the nearby village to Tokaj the pearl of the Hungarian Jewish Heritage, the Mad Synagogue and Boldogkovaralja, where from the medieval castle's ruins visitors can capture a breathtaking panoramic view of Tokaj's grape yards and wineries. The greatest event of the region is the Grape Harvest Feast in Tokaj, usually held every year in October.