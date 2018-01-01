Private Day Trip to Holloko

After making your booking, contact the tour operator to arrange a departure time to suit your schedule. At the agreed upon time, your private guide picks you up from your central Budapest accommodations — or any other central Budapest location. Settle in to the comfortable vehicle and enjoy the drive of about two hours north to the village of Hollókő.Hollókő's 67 protected buildings are typical peasant houses from the 17th to 19th centuries. The village is an outstanding example of a deliberately preserved traditional settlement. The 400 residents of Hollókő are the Paloc people who, as well as having a special dialect, retain their old folk traditions, crafts, songs, and colorfully decorated folk costumes. Your private guide take you back in time to see how people lived their rural lives here before the agricultural revolution. Meet with people dressed in Paloc costumes, see folk dance, see craftsmen in work, visit the Village Museum and the Doll Museum, and taste some regional food, such as Paloc soup. If you are lucky, you may get a peek at a traditional Paloc wedding, one of the most colorful of the traditional folk activities.After a full day of activities, you tour concludes back at the original departure point, eight hours after you set out.Insider tip: The Easter Festival in Hollókő is probably the most famous in Hungary, when locals dress up in traditional costumes. There are several programs and activities during the 3-day Easter Festival, including egg painting, folklore programs, arts and crafts, and kids programs. Visitors can also sample traditional Easter dishes. Easter Mondays are usually a lot of fun in Hollókő, with traditions such as 'Dousing Day' when boys douse girls with buckets of water to ensure they become good wives. In exchange for the dousing the girls reward the boys with Easter eggs.