Welcome to Guanaja
Like its brethren to the west, Guanaja also has excellent diving and plenty of open space – about 90% of the island has been declared a national forest reserve and marine park. A vibrant coral reef encircles the 18km-long island and its 15 or so cays. It’s this reef – and the ships it has sunk – that makes Guanaja attractive for snorkeling and diving.
The largest settlement, Guanaja Town (known to locals as Bonacca), is just a dirty maze of stilt houses and pathways on a small island, and most travelers end up staying at all-inclusive dive resorts on the mainland.
Top experiences in Guanaja
