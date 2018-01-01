While a trip to the pine-shrouded isle of Guanaja is probably way too expensive for your average budget traveler, folks with a bit more cash will enjoy the charms of this seldom-explored Caribbean paradise.

Like its brethren to the west, Guanaja also has excellent diving and plenty of open space – about 90% of the island has been declared a national forest reserve and marine park. A vibrant coral reef encircles the 18km-long island and its 15 or so cays. It’s this reef – and the ships it has sunk – that makes Guanaja attractive for snorkeling and diving.

The largest settlement, Guanaja Town (known to locals as Bonacca), is just a dirty maze of stilt houses and pathways on a small island, and most travelers end up staying at all-inclusive dive resorts on the mainland.

