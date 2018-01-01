Welcome to Chiquimula

Thirty-two kilometers south of Río Hondo on Hwy 10, Chiquimula is a major market town for all of eastern Guatemala. For travelers it's not a destination but a transit point. Your goal is probably the fabulous Maya ruins at Copán in Honduras, just across the border from El Florido. There are also some interesting journeys between Chiquimula and Jalapa, 78km to the west. Among other things, Chiquimula is famous for its sweltering climate and its decent budget hotels (a couple have swimming pools).