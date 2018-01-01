Welcome to Fulda

Although it’s not officially on the Fairy-Tale Road, photogenic Fulda, about 30 minutes northeast of Steinau (by car or train), is well worth a side trip for those interested in sumptuous baroque architecture, historic churches and religious reliquaries. A Benedictine monastery was founded here in 744, and today Fulda has its own bishop. The Hauptbahnhof is about 600m east of the main sights, at the northeastern end of Bahnhofstrasse. In the Altstadt (old town), shutterbugs will find plenty of opportunities for happy snapping and there's a handful of top spots to pause for a meal or a glass of wine.