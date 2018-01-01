Welcome to Sartène

With its grey granite houses, secretive dead-end alleys and sombre, introspective air, Sartène has long been said to encapsulate Corsica’s rugged spirit (French novelist Prosper Mérimée dubbed it the ‘most Corsican of Corsican towns’). There’s no doubt that Sartène feels a long way from the glitter of the Corsican coast; the hillside houses are endearingly ramshackle, the streets are shady and scruffy, and life still crawls along at a traditional tilt. It offers a much more convincing glimpse of how life was once lived in rural Corsica than any of the island’s more well-heeled towns.