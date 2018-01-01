4-Day Private Winter Husky Tour for Two in Kuhmo

Itinerary:Day 1: Arrival at Kajaani Airport followed by transportation to your hotel (approx. 1 hour), dinner and accommodation in a double room or a suite.Day 2: You will meet your guide at the reception after the breakfast and will be driven to the husky farm by car (30-min transfer). At the husky farm you will get a warm winter overall, mittens and winter boots and then you are ready for the tour. With two teams of dogs and guides you will make the first day tour and learn to drive a team of dogs which you share with your partner. Length of the tour is approx. 25 kilometers depending on the weather and the chosen trail. In the afternoon you return back to the husky farm. Before the evening sauna and dinner you have some time to relax or you can take part in daily tasks with the dogs. You can take some of the retired / non-working dogs for a walk.Day 3: Another day of dog sledding on new trails. There are several trail options to choose from. In the afternoon you are transported back to the hotel – by car, or if the trails allow, with huskies. Anyhow, distance covered by dog sledding is approximately the same as the day before. After saying goodbye for new furry friends you have time to relax and enjoy hotel's wellness department including saunas, jacuzzi and an outdoor hot tub.Day 4: After breakfast transportation will be provided to Kajaani Airport.