Welcome to Lahti

The frighteningly high ski jumps at Lahti's sports centre are put to spectacular use during the annual Lahti Ski Games and have hosted plenty of international events over the years, including the 2017 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships. There are, however, a number of other factors drawing visitors to this modern town 90km northeast of Helsinki. Of these, the architecturally significant Sibeliustalo (Sibelius Hall) and its world-class resident symphony orchestra are the most notable. There are also a number of well-presented museums to visit and lake cruises to board. It's a pleasant place to visit, particularly as its eating and drinking options are more impressive than in most Finnish towns.