Canterbury Historic City and Cathedral - Private Day Tour From London

You will be met direct at your Hotel by your driver and guide and then taken direct to the heart of historic Canterbury.'Canterbury's past is as rich as it comes' - The description Lonely Planet gives to this fascinating City.Your guide will take you on a stroll through the beautiful streets at your pace, and give a tour of the main sites, and share their fascinating and long history. With architecture dating back to the Roman period, history lovers are spoiled for choice. The centre of Canterbury is rich in Medieval and Tudor Architecture, if only the buildings could talk! fortunately your guide will help bring the stories to life.The city is also the setting of Chaucer's Canterbury Tales, and for those interested in the stories there is a Museum to explore as an optional stop. Once your city tour is complete, it may be time to try one of the ancient pubs for lunch or a pint of traditional Kentish Ale. Cantebury is a big draw for food lovers as it lies in the centre of Kent otherwise known as 'The Garden of England' so all tastes will be catered for in this city's abundance of cafe's, restaurants, and food stalls.The ancient streets of Cantebury are a big attraction in their own right, but the highlight for many visitors is the stunning world heritage Cathedral. This has been one of the most important religious sites in Britain dating back 1400 years. The Cathedral’s history began in 597AD when Augustine, a monk sent by Pope Gregory the Great, arrived as a missionary and established his seat in Canterbury. In 1170, Archbishop Thomas Becket was murdered in the Cathedral, making the site one of Europe’s most important pilgrimage centres, as told most famously in Geoffrey Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales. The beautiful medieval stained glass windows illustrate royal connections, bible stories and miracles and stories associated with Thomas Becket. You will have ample time to view this magnificent Cathedral at your leisure.This is a tour fully personalised for you, and we leave an option open for those who would like to visit the nearby harbour town of Whitstable.This beautiful seaside town is a traditional fishing village famous for it's native Oysters. Discover why this small town is a favourite weekend destination for Londoner's. Avoid the large tour groups and strict schedules, and go at your pace with your own driver and guide who will ensure you have a great day and tailor the tour to you personally. You will be returned direct to your London accommodation or agreed landmark if you have evening plans.