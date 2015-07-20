Welcome to Margate

A popular resort for more than two centuries, Margate’s late-20th-century slump was long and bleak as British holidaymakers ditched Victorian frump for the carefree costas of Spain. But this grand old seaside, with fine-sand beaches and artistic associations, has bounced off the bottom. Major cultural regeneration projects – including the spectacular Turner Contemporary art gallery – are slowly reversing the town’s fortunes, and on busy days even the odd non-English speaker can be overheard in the newly minted cafes and rejuvenated old town.