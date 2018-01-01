Welcome to Northern El Salvador
Suchitoto – everyone's favorite Salvadoran colonial town – is deservedly the area's most well-known attraction. On some weekends it can feel like the cultural center of Central America, and it makes a fabulous base for a visit to the country.
La Palma is a unique artists' hangout, famous for naïve art which continues to capture the world’s imagination, while hiking trips from San Ignacio and Miramundo are world class. The commercial hub of Chalatenango – the center of what is now El Salvador’s safest province – is a proud farming town with a strong community spirit, as seen in an ongoing dispute with international mining companies.
The Chalatenango district bore the brunt of the military’s tierra arrasada (scorched land) tactics, which burned fields and killed livestock as a form of combat. The main provider of water and hydroelectric power for El Salvador, the district faces a serious deforestation problem.
Shore Excursion from Acajutla Cerro Verde National Park
This tour departs either at 9:45am or 1pm from Acajutla. On the way you will enjoy panoramic views form Sonsonate Valley and the sugar cane plantations. Cerro Verde is the name of an extinct volcano, which is now a public park where you can enjoy panoramic views of Izalco volcano, Santa Ana and Coatepeque lake. In front of this volcano is Izalco, which is called the light house of the pacific due to its activity. In 1970 a hotel was built to enjoy the views from the hotel, but the volcano has an explosion, the local legend is that "it did not like to be seen " .In the park, you will enjoy 45-walk around the crater (irregular path), enjoy the fresh air and see the tropical vegetation.Upon return, We will drive thru the town of izalco on of the oldest in the state, founded by the pilies, and later re-founded by the Spaniards. In the year 1936, after the depression, this was the town where Indians rose against the Spaniards descendants, and as a result of the battle, the president at that time forebode the use of their original names in their languages and to dress using typical colors.This tour requires some physical activity.
Coffee People Culture and Colonial towns The Flowers Route
The Ruta de las Flores is one of the most suitable tourist routes to know the natural, cultural and gastronomic wealth of El Salvador. The itinerary crosses two departments of the west of the country, Sonsonate and Ahuachapan, and five localities: Nahuizalco, Salcoatitan, Juayúa, Apaneca, and Ataco. The normal is to start the Route in San Salvador. To 70 kilometers of the capital of the country, is Nahuizalco, that, in Nahuac language, means 'The four Izalcos', because its population was four times the one of the Izalco neighbor. Nahuizalco, one of the indigenous centers of the area, is famous for its handicrafts and furniture made with tulle and wicker. Another attraction is the night market illuminated exclusively with candles that is celebrated in the center of the town. Following the Sierra high road, we arrive at Salcoatitan ('Ciudad del Quetzalcoatl', in Nahuac). This town, located just over 1,000 meters above sea level, welcomed the first coffee plantations of the country in the mid-nineteenth century. In addition to visiting craft shops similar to those of Nahuizalco, it is worth attending the gastronomic festivals that are celebrated every Sunday. There is also a tourist train that runs through the central park, the newly restored colonial church and the main streets of the city. The next stop on the Ruta de las Flores is Juayúa ('Río de Orquídeas Moradas'). In addition to a celebrated gastronomic festival that takes place every weekend, Juayúa has great natural attractions, such as the waterfall Los Chorros de La Calera (two kilometers from the city). Apaneca ('Rio de Vientos'), with its 1,455 meters above sea level, is the highest city in El Salvador. Famous for the quality of its coffee, which is exported to the whole world, Just five kilometers from Apaneca, you will find Ataco, a small colonial city that lives on coffee growing, textile making and religious imagery and tourism. In the surroundings of the locality there are several viewpoints that allow to contemplate the impressive landscape.All are places of outstanding natural beauty and wealth, can enjoy a pleasant climate, coffee producers villages, fertile lands that show a colorful journey with the mixture of aromas in the area. On weekends you can enjoy the food fairs of different villages that make up this route where you will find exotic and delicious national and international dishes, you can learn many traditions and culture, developing activities such as wicker furniture and crafts, crafts made with Indigo, looms or a delicious coffee
Orient Beaches, Las Flores Private Transfer to El Salvador Apt
Private transfer from hotel in Las Flores, El Cuco or Los Mangos to El Salvador International Airport. Travel approximately 2.5 hours, in comfort, to airport. Hassle-free, private transfer service is available 24/7 all year around.
Shore Excursion from Acajutla: Tazumal Ruins, Casablanca and Santa Ana
You will be greeted at the port by your guide and driver to begin your tour. On your way to the town of Chalchuapa, you will enjoy the views of the Apaneca Mountain range where some of the best coffee of the country is harvested. Upon arrival into the town, you will visit Chalchuapa and the Tazumal pyramid. Chalchuapa, which means " the river of Jade", was first inhabited by Poconames, later Mayas, Pipiles and the Spaniards. The pyramid of Tazumal includes a main pyramidal structure of 23 meters in height located in a block and forming two truncated pyramids to the west. It also has a small museum and a ball court. Later, you will stop at Santa Ana main square where you will visit the 18th century Theater . On return, enjoy the beautiful views of Coatepeque lake. This tour requieres a minimun of 7 hour to operate. Does not operate on mondays ( museums close ), The depart time is from 830am to 1200, it will depend on the ships arriving time. This service is private, only for your group, The size of the vehicle to be use depends on the number of people you book.
Shore Excursion from Acajutla: San Salvador City Tour
San Salvador was first founded in 1525 and was an important commercial center during the Spanish colonization. On this tour you will visit the Santa Elena neighborhood located in the west part of the capital. The USA Embassy is located there and you will also get a great view of the mighty San Salvador volcano, Santa Tecla and the city center. En route to downtown San Salvador, you will pass by the Salvador del Mundo Plaza which is the financial district for the city and more. A visit to the cathedral where Monsignor Romero is buried. He was a Salvadoran Catholic Priest and the fourth archbishop of San Salvador made famous by his preaching in defense of human rights. He was a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize and his statue is next to Mother Teresa at the Westminster Church in England. The El Rosario church is a must see church that is different from others in the world. The architect, Miguel Martinez, designed the church of El Rosario based on liturgical teachings of the Vatican. Afterwards, you will see Plaza Barrios, outside the national palace, and Morazan Square. You will also visit the Coin museum , El Rosario church, and the National Palace. Please take note that museums are closed on mondays, Tour will run , but some of the venues to visit will change. The tour reuqieres a minimun of 7 hours, Please check the arrival and departure time of the ship before booking.
Central American Journey
Escape the resorts and discover something extraordinary in Central America. Visit seven countries on this adventure and experience mighty ruins, clear Caribbean waters, Pacific waves, rainforests, and breathtaking scenery along the way. Explore indigenous Mayan villages and meet locals for an immersive experience that few travellers get to know. While you're free to choose your own adventure, your accommodation and transportation are included. Our expert CEOs will help you make the most of your time. Take a trip that's packed with all the things you need and nothing you don't – 32 days of maximum adventure at minimum cost.