Surf Lesson in La Libertad

After personalized hotel pickup, head south for about 40 minutes to El Sunzal beach (commonly referred to as El Tunco), one of many top surfing spots in La Libertad, the western surfing zone in El Salvador. Warm waters and consistent point-break waves off of El Sunzal make it a favorite among local weekend warriors. El Sunzal also has seen international surfing competitions. Upon arrival at the beach, meet your instructor, a professional surfer certified by Salvadoran Surfing Federation, who will pair you with a longboard. Your private lesson lasts about two hours. On the beach, follow your instructor’s directions about the proper techniques for paddling and popping up on your board. Listen to the rules of surfing etiquette, designed to keep everyone in the water safe, and learn how to wipe out harmlessly, which may come in quite handy. Time to hit the silvery surf! Fasten your ankle strap and hop on your board; then paddle out from the beach with your heart racing and eyes peeled out for your first wave. Feel confident with the support of your instructor right there with you in the water, showing you where to be, when to paddle and when to pop up. If you need it, you’ll be given a little push from the back of your board to help you catch as many waves as possible. Shout out ‘Akaw!’, old-school surf slang, when spotting your perfect wave.This lesson is tailored to your skill level; if you are a novice, your instructor will make sure you don’t go anywhere near the bigger waves. If you are at a more advanced level, your instructor can provide advice on how to read waves, turn and ride the larger ones. Try your best to slide into ‘tube’ waves, which in these waters can travel a distance of more than 200 feet (61 meters) before breaking upon rocks along the coastline. At the end of your lesson, rehydrate with provided drinks and work with the surfboard at your own pace. Or just relax if you got your exercise in for the day. Before hopping back in your private vehicle to return to your hotel, take one last glance at the dark sands of El Sunzal beach, where you rode the same waters as some of the best surfers in the world.