Private Departure Transfer: San Salvador Hotels

At your specified time, your private driver will pick you up at your San Salvador-area accommodation and take you in air-conditioned comfort to Monseñor Óscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport. Sit back and relax as you are transported by private vehicle from your hotel in one of the following zones: San Salvador, La Libertad or Usulután.This service is available from early morning until evening, seven days a week. When making a booking, you will need to provide your flight and hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly, and you will be given a travel voucher to present to the driver.Price is per person, based on 9 adults per vehicle.