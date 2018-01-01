Welcome to Usulután
Usulután activities
Private Arrival Transfer to San Salvador Hotel
Upon your arrival at Monseñor Óscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport, your experienced and friendly driver will greet you with a personalized sign. Sit back and relax as you are transported by private air-conditioned vehicle to your hotel in one of the following zones: San Salvador, La Libertad or Usulután.This service is available from early morning until evening, seven days a week. When making a booking, you will need to provide your flight and hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly, and you will be given a travel voucher to present to the driver.Price is per person, based on 9 adults per vehicle.
Private Departure Transfer: San Salvador Hotels
At your specified time, your private driver will pick you up at your San Salvador-area accommodation and take you in air-conditioned comfort to Monseñor Óscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport. Sit back and relax as you are transported by private vehicle from your hotel in one of the following zones: San Salvador, La Libertad or Usulután.This service is available from early morning until evening, seven days a week. When making a booking, you will need to provide your flight and hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly, and you will be given a travel voucher to present to the driver.Price is per person, based on 9 adults per vehicle.
Day Trip to Alegria Village and Lagoon from San Salvador
Nature and the past have left a gift in the mountains. At least this is what the people of Alegría Village, Usulután, say, welcoming tourists who have decided to explore its beautiful attractions.The departure time will be at 6 in the morning and you will start with a tour of the Alegría Lagoon . At arounf noon, you will stop for lunch at local restaurant in the village.Afterwards, you will visit the local church where you will learn about the village's history, followed by a visit to a local farm where you will see beautiful flowers and handcrafts.