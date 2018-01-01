Founded in 1530 and dwarfed by Volcán Chaparrastique, San Miguel is El Salvador's second-largest city and a provincial capital with plenty of swagger. For the traveler, there are some colonial-era buildings in the center, though it remains mostly an important transport hub, halfway point between the mountains of Morazán and the Pacific Ocean beaches, and a base for excursions up (and even into) the volcanic hinterland.

San Miguel is best known for the biggest party in El Salvador. For the rest of the year, nightlife returns to normal, but as San Miguel has more strip clubs per capita than any other city in Central America, most visitors stick to the flash new malls along Av Roosevelt for their entertainment fix.

Parque David J Guzmán is Parque Central, with the cathedral to the east. This area can get busy with traffic by day and a little sketchy at night; west of central park is quieter and more secure. Av Roosevelt (Carretera Interamericana) skirts the southwestern edge of town.

