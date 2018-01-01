Welcome to Perquín

A visit to the former FMLN headquarters in the mountain town of Perquín is paramount to understanding El Salvador’s brutal civil war. It was in these hills that the opposition garnered its most loyal support, and despite vigorous bombing campaigns, the military was unable to dislodge the guerrilla forces. The town itself is small but the stunning pine forest surroundings can be seen at every turn, the mountain climate is agreeable and the war museum makes a trip here the highlight of El Salvador for many visitors.