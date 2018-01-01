Welcome to Morazán

The northeastern Morazán Department is a small agricultural region interspersed with rugged mountain forest. The cooler climate attracts visitors from San Miguel, as does the country’s cleanest river, the Río Sapo, and the opportunity for countless hikes to waterfalls and old hideaways from the civil war. The museum in Perquín and a memorial in El Mozote are powerful displays of reconciliation and remembrance, while indigenous traditions survive in villages around San Francisco Gotera, the department capital.