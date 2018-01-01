Welcome to Alegría

Happiness is an elusive state, but at least towns like Alegría exist to remind us to stop and smell the rose bushes in the town square. Arriving via a slow mountain pass, visitors are struck by the tranquillity of the place, that a mirador so grand could be seen from a family's kitchen table. There's not much to do per se – you can walk the town in half an hour – but a day at the lagoon, or an afternoon cafe-hopping, buying flowers and local crafts, could make for a wonderful rest day between hikes in the surrounding area.

