Happiness is an elusive state, but at least towns like Alegría exist to remind us to stop and smell the rose bushes in the town square. Arriving via a slow mountain pass, visitors are struck by the tranquillity of the place, that a mirador so grand could be seen from a family's kitchen table. There's not much to do per se – you can walk the town in half an hour – but a day at the lagoon, or an afternoon cafe-hopping, buying flowers and local crafts, could make for a wonderful rest day between hikes in the surrounding area.
The friendly tourist agency has a municipal office and a booth on the Parque Central. It also offers some worthy guided hikes (US$10 to US$15 per half day) to coffee plantations, geothermal plants and sites related to philosopher and native Alegrían, Alberto Masferrer.
