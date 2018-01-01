Welcome to Ataúro
This island, some 24km from Dili over a 3km deep channel, hit the spotlight in 2016 after Conservation International announced that it had the most biodiverse waters in the world. According to their research, Ataúro has the most species of reef fish per site, with globally superlative reef fish biodiversity.
Many of the reefs are accessible from the shore, or you can share the cost of a charter to get a bit further out for around US$10. As well as the diving and snorkelling day trips run here from Dili, Ataúro now has its own dive backpackers, so you can make the most of the relaxed island vibe and get your fill of pretty coral and fish, too.