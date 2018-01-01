Welcome to Svendborg

Gateway to Funen's beautiful southern archipelago, Svendborg is the darling of the Danish yachting fraternity, with a harbour packed with yachts and older wooden boats and schooners. Although it has its modern light-industrial sectors, Svendborg has wooded cycling areas, popular beaches, cafe-dotted streets and a summer ferry service that putters south through the island-dotted estuary to Valdemars Slot.

Top experiences in Svendborg

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for