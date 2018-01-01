A historic, leafy university town with a stunning waterfront promenade along the broad Drava River and an imposing 18th-century fortress, Osijek is well worth a visit.

The city suffered terribly in the 1990s from Serb shelling and pock-marks still scar some structures, but most of Osijek’s grand buildings (including some fine 19th-century Secessionist mansions) have been renovated.

This elegant regional capital has steadily regained its poise, boosted by the booming student numbers, new hotels and restaurants and a flow of tourists. You’ll find Osijek perfect as an intriguing, cosmopolitan and enjoyable base for day trips to Slavonia's countryside and the wonderful Kopački Rit Nature Park.

