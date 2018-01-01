Welcome to Osijek
A historic, leafy university town with a stunning waterfront promenade along the broad Drava River and an imposing 18th-century fortress, Osijek is well worth a visit.
The city suffered terribly in the 1990s from Serb shelling and pock-marks still scar some structures, but most of Osijek’s grand buildings (including some fine 19th-century Secessionist mansions) have been renovated.
This elegant regional capital has steadily regained its poise, boosted by the booming student numbers, new hotels and restaurants and a flow of tourists. You’ll find Osijek perfect as an intriguing, cosmopolitan and enjoyable base for day trips to Slavonia's countryside and the wonderful Kopački Rit Nature Park.
Top experiences in Osijek
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.