Welcome to Jiǔhuá Shān

The Tang dynasty Buddhists who determined Jiǔhuá Shān (九华山; Jiǔhuá Mountain; Nine Lotus Mountain) to be the earthly abode of the Bodhisattva Dizang (Ksitigarbha), Lord of the Underworld, chose well. Often shrouded in a fog that pours in through the windows of its cliff-side temples, Jiǔhuá Mountain has a powerful gravitas, heightened by the devotion of those who come here to pray for the souls of the departed. It is among the four most sacred peaks in China and there are dozens of active temples here, housing a population of some 500-plus monks and nuns.

