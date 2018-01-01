1-Day Hefei Essence Tours

From this 1-day Hefei tour, you will explore the famous historical sites, taste some local snacks and experience the Modern Part of Hefei. Lord Bao ParkThere are three main attractions Memorial Temple of Lord Bao, Lord Bao's Tomb and Qingfeng Chamber in the park. The park was built in memory of Lord Bao. Lord Bao is regarded as one of the honest and upright officials in feudal China. It is the most renowned and influential memorial temple for Lord Bao in the country.Xiaoyaojin ParkIt is a beautiful park with various recreational facilities. It was also an ancient battlefield in the Three Kingdoms period and regarded the most famous scenic spots in Hefei. Hefei Swan LakeSurrounded by picturesque skylines of modern buildings from every angle, the lake has a beautiful park and walking paths, sculptures, art, etc. Anhui Provincial Museum Is has a massive and comprehensive collection of cultural relics. It displays a great number of bronzes with the line of common usages, porcelains from the Western Zhou Dynasty to the Qing Dynasty, delicate Hui-style architecture and many other valuable historical relics, such as jade and gold ornaments, weapons, dead stocks and relics of the Neolithic Age.