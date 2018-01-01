2-Day Hiking Tour to Altos de Lircay Natural Park

Day 1: (D)The journey begins by meeting at 7:30am at Universidad de Santiago metro station. Start the 270 km panoramic trip by bus from Santiago to Talca for a tour of a local restaurant for food (at own expense). Proceed 70km to the National Reserve Altos de Lircay (Vilches), situated in the mountainous sector of the VII (7th) region. Start the first leg of the hike to see the region's beautiful native forest, viewpoints, rivers and waterfalls. After the hike, head to the lodge for traditional Chilean barbecue and spend the night stargazing at the beautiful night sky.Day 2: (B)Starts with a sunrise wake-up call, and the next leg of the excursion. Hike towards the mountains through the National Reserve of Altos de Lircay, a nearly untouched reserve with dense vegetation, mountains, and small crossing rivers. Appreciate amazing nature from viewpoints up to 2000m above sea level, and interact with flora and fauna particular to the region. After finishing the hike, begin the journey back to Santiago with a new appreciation for nature and the lesser known parts of Chile.