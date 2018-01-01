Welcome to Santa Cruz
Your jumping-off point for journeys into wine country is a rather sleepy place with a pretty main square, an excellent private museum, a smattering of fine restaurants, and, of course, a casino. Other than a cruise around the plaza and an afternoon in the museum, there's not much else to be seen or done here. But it makes for a pleasant base as you head into the countryside for picnics and tastings.
Top experiences in Santa Cruz
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.