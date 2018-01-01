Welcome to San Juan Bautista
The sole inhabited town on Isla Robinson Crusoe, San Juan Bautista (St John the Baptist) is the proverbial sleepy fishing village, down to the lobster catchers in knitted caps, and dusty stores that run out of cheese and vegetables before the provision ship arrives. Doors here rarely have locks and islanders still greet every passerby with a warm hello.
Most of the town's lower half was completely rebuilt after the 2010 tsunami. The steep hills at its spine are strewn with lush gardens and modest cottages with paths leading into horse pastures and wooded hiking trails.