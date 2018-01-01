Welcome to Stung Treng

Located on the Tonlé San near its confluence with the Mekong, Stung Treng (ស្ទឹងត្រែង) is a quiet town with limited appeal, but sees a lot of transit traffic heading north to Laos, south to Kratie, east to Ratanakiri and west to Siem Reap. Just north of the town centre, a major bridge across the San leads north to the Lao border, while an important newer bridge traverses the Mekong south of town connecting Stung Treng to Preah Vihear and Siem Reap.

