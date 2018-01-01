Welcome to Preah Vihear City

Preah Vihear City, still commonly known by its old name, Tbeng Meanchey (ត្បែងមានជ័យ), is a sleepy provincial capital where dogs lounging in the middle of the street are only occasionally jolted awake by passing vehicles. There's very little to see or do here, but the town is useful as a base for journeys to Prasat Preah Vihear, Preah Khan and Koh Ker. Note that a closer base for Prasat Preah Vihear is Sra Em, only 30km south of the temple.

