Welcome to Sisophon
Sisophon (ស៊ីសុផុន) is strategically situated at northwest Cambodia’s great crossroads, the intersection of NH5 and NH6. This dusty transit hub doesn't have much going for it, but it's the nearest town to use as a base for exploring the Angkorian temples of Banteay Chhmar. Confusingly, it's also known as Svay, Svay Sisophon, Srei Sophon and Banteay Meanchey.
NH6 (from Siem Reap and Phnom Penh) intersects NH5 (from Battambang and Phnom Penh) at the western tip of the triangular town centre.
Top experiences in Sisophon
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.