Welcome to Sisophon

Sisophon (ស៊ីសុផុន) is strategically situated at northwest Cambodia’s great crossroads, the intersection of NH5 and NH6. This dusty transit hub doesn't have much going for it, but it's the nearest town to use as a base for exploring the Angkorian temples of Banteay Chhmar. Confusingly, it's also known as Svay, Svay Sisophon, Srei Sophon and Banteay Meanchey.

Read More