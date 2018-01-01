Welcome to Pursat
Pursat Province (ខេត្តពោធិ៍សាត់), Cambodia’s fourth-largest, stretches from the remote forests of Phnom Samkos, on the Thai border, eastwards to the fishing villages and marshes of Tonlé Sap lake. Famed for its oranges, it encompasses the northern reaches of the Cardamom Mountains, linked with the town of Pursat by disreputable roads.
You know you've hit Pursat town when huge marble monument shops begin to rim the roadside – if you're in the market for a life-size statue of a rearing horse, you're in the right place. This dusty provincial capital, known for its carvers, is no beauty but it makes a good base for a day-trip to the floating village of Kompong Luong or an expedition into the wilds of the Central Cardamoms.
Top experiences in Pursat
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.