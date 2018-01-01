Welcome to Pursat

Pursat Province (ខេត្តពោធិ៍សាត់), Cambodia’s fourth-largest, stretches from the remote forests of Phnom Samkos, on the Thai border, eastwards to the fishing villages and marshes of Tonlé Sap lake. Famed for its oranges, it encompasses the northern reaches of the Cardamom Mountains, linked with the town of Pursat by disreputable roads.

