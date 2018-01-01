Welcome to Preah Khan of Kompong Svay

For tantalising lost-world ambience, this remote temple complex about 90km south of Preah Vihear City can't be beaten. Covering almost 5 sq km, Preah Khan of Kompong Svay (not to be confused with the similarly gargantuan Preah Khan temple at Angkor) is the largest temple enclosure constructed during the Angkorian period – quite a feat when you consider the competition. Wrapped by vines and trees, and thanks to its back-of-beyond location, the site is astonishingly peaceful and you'll very likely be the only visitor.

Read More