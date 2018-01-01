Welcome to Preah Khan of Kompong Svay
For tantalising lost-world ambience, this remote temple complex about 90km south of Preah Vihear City can't be beaten. Covering almost 5 sq km, Preah Khan of Kompong Svay (not to be confused with the similarly gargantuan Preah Khan temple at Angkor) is the largest temple enclosure constructed during the Angkorian period – quite a feat when you consider the competition. Wrapped by vines and trees, and thanks to its back-of-beyond location, the site is astonishingly peaceful and you'll very likely be the only visitor.
Traditionally, Preah Khan has been the toughest of Preah Vihear Province’s remote temples to reach, but upgraded provincial highways and a new dirt road to the temple have improved things dramatically. Locals say there are no land mines in the vicinity of Preah Khan, but stick to the marked paths just to be on the safe side.