02 Days - Explore Beng Mealea, Koh Ker and Preah Vihear (Remote Temples)

Day 01: Siem Reap – Beng Mealea – Koh Ker - Preah Vihear Today, your driver pick up from your hotel at 7 am and then take a full day trip to Koh Ker and Beng Mealea temples, they both are located in the beautiful rural hinterlands of Siem Reap. Travel off the-beaten track to visit the spectacular ruins of Beng Mealea, which was constructed by King Suryavarman II (1113-1150 AD). It preceded and may have served as a prototype of sorts for Angkor Wat. Contrary to Angkor, few carvings or bas-reliefs are evident. Today the temple is largely overrun by vegetation and the stone walls are crumbling which adds to its charm in a unique way and then we are heading to Koh Ker temple, the former capital of the Khmer Empire between 928 and 944 A.D. The style of the Koh Ker temple is different from any other temple in Cambodia and has more of a resemblance to the ancient pyramids of Egypt. Partially overgrown by the forest and inhabited only by birds, this temple and its surroundings are an exceptional experience. Enjoy a simple picnic lunch near the temple (your own account) and continue to visit other ancient structures in the peaceful area. After your visit, drive to Saem district near Preah Vihea temple where you are going to visit tomorrow morning. Check in hotel and overnight in Saem district, Preah Vihea province. Day 02: Preah Vihear Mountain Temple – Siem Reap City Breakfast, then visit Prasat Preah Vihear is a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Superb temple-mountain dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva. It stretches for 800 m and is composed of a series of sanctuaries, linked by long galleries. Perched at 625 m, on the edge of the Thai border, it offers a spectacular view of the Cambodian plain. Get down for this mountain temple and then drive back to Siem Reap. Drop off at your hotel and end services.Breakfast is included.