Cambodia and Thailand have been sparring over ownership of Prasat Preah Vihear for centuries, with tensions flaring up most recently from 2008 to 2011. There is still a large military presence in and around the temple – ostensibly for security, though it might make some visitors uncomfortable, and money or cigarettes are occasionally requested by soldiers. Always check the latest security situation when in Siem Reap or Phnom Penh, before making the long overland journey here.
02 Days - Explore Beng Mealea, Koh Ker and Preah Vihear (Remote Temples)
Day 01: Siem Reap – Beng Mealea – Koh Ker - Preah Vihear Today, your driver pick up from your hotel at 7 am and then take a full day trip to Koh Ker and Beng Mealea temples, they both are located in the beautiful rural hinterlands of Siem Reap. Travel off the-beaten track to visit the spectacular ruins of Beng Mealea, which was constructed by King Suryavarman II (1113-1150 AD). It preceded and may have served as a prototype of sorts for Angkor Wat. Contrary to Angkor, few carvings or bas-reliefs are evident. Today the temple is largely overrun by vegetation and the stone walls are crumbling which adds to its charm in a unique way and then we are heading to Koh Ker temple, the former capital of the Khmer Empire between 928 and 944 A.D. The style of the Koh Ker temple is different from any other temple in Cambodia and has more of a resemblance to the ancient pyramids of Egypt. Partially overgrown by the forest and inhabited only by birds, this temple and its surroundings are an exceptional experience. Enjoy a simple picnic lunch near the temple (your own account) and continue to visit other ancient structures in the peaceful area. After your visit, drive to Saem district near Preah Vihea temple where you are going to visit tomorrow morning. Check in hotel and overnight in Saem district, Preah Vihea province. Day 02: Preah Vihear Mountain Temple – Siem Reap City Breakfast, then visit Prasat Preah Vihear is a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Superb temple-mountain dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva. It stretches for 800 m and is composed of a series of sanctuaries, linked by long galleries. Perched at 625 m, on the edge of the Thai border, it offers a spectacular view of the Cambodian plain. Get down for this mountain temple and then drive back to Siem Reap. Drop off at your hotel and end services.Breakfast is included.
1 Days Private - Preah Vihear full day with English speaking guide
This a Full Day Trip to explore Preah Vihear where at Dangrek Mountain range. This an incredible Preah Vihear temple, which staddles the Cambodian and Thai border. As you journey from Siem Reap to Preah Vihear province you pass through typical Cambodian countryside allowing a chance to learn more about the way of life in these farming villages. We explore the incredible monument and learn both about the temples ancient and more recent history.Preah Vihear a Khmer ruin where built at top of the mountain in 9th century decate to Hedu religion. ( Preah Vihear Temple is a Hindu temple built during the reign of Khmer Empire, that is situated atop a 525-metre (1,722 ft) cliff in the Dângrêk Mountains, in the Preah Vihear province, Cambodia. In 1962, following a lengthy dispute between Thailand and Cambodia over ownership, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague awarded the temple to Cambodia. Affording a view for many kilometers across a plain, Prasat Preah Vihear has the most spectacular setting of all the temples built during the six-centuries-long Khmer Empire. As a key edifice of the empire's spiritual life, it was supported and modified by successive kings and so bears elements of several architectural styles. Preah Vihear is unusual among Khmer temples in being constructed along a long north-south axis, rather than having the conventional rectangular plan with orientation toward the east. The temple gives its name to Cambodia's Preah Vihear province, in which it is now located, as well as the Khao Phra Wihan National Park which borders it in Thailand's Sisaket province and through which the temple is most easily accessible. On July 7, 2008, Preah Vihear was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. after visit Preah Vihear temple, we will transfer back hotel in Siem Reap.
Private Car 4 Seat or Van - Preah Vihear Full day
