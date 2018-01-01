BIKING 8days 7nights BANGKOK to ANGKOR WAT (Thailand Cambodia)

Day 1: Bangkok - Rayong – Pattaya 50km cycling (L,D)In the morning, your guide will provide a detailed brief on the tour and align your bike to your preferences. Afterward, you’ll have a quick transfer to Rayong beach, where you’ll cycle along the coastline for about 50km until it’s time to stop for lunch. You’ll stay overnight in Pattaya.Day 2: Pattaya - Chantaburi 60km cycling (B,L,D)We’ll bike about 60km to a mangrove study center, one of the most successful forest restoration projects in Thailand. On the way, we’ll stop and visit some local people so that you may talk with them and gain a better understanding of their way of life. We’ll enjoy dinner and spend the night in Chantaburi. Day 3: Chantaburi - Pailin 47km cycling (B,L,D)We’ll start the day with breakfast at the hotel, then transfer to Pongnamron and start cycling to the Cambodian border (about 27km). After going through immigration, we’ll have lunch at a local restaurant. Later, we’ll cycle about 20km to Pailin, a city located at the foothills of the scenic Cardamom Mountains. We’ll stay overnight in Pailin.Day 4: Pailin - Battambang 85km cycling (B,L,D)After breakfast at the hotel, you’ll receive a quick brief on road conditions and water stops. The path between Pailin and Battambang follows the Cadarmom mountain range. There may be potholes or farm animals in the road, but the scenery makes up for such inconveniences. We’ll stay overnight in Battambang. Day 5: Battambang - Siem Reap 18km cycling (B,L,D)One of the best boat trips in Cambodia, this crossing of the Sangker River allows for great people and bird watching. After crossing, we’ll arrive at the Chong Kneas floating village. We’ll explore the village and cycle 15km to our hotel in Siem Reap, where we’ll stay overnight.Day 6: Siem Reap - Angkor Complex 25km cycling (B,L,D)In the morning, we’ll depart from the hotel as a group. We’ll take the main road and cycle to the Angkor Wat complex, where you will first see the Kravan Wat and the Banteay Kdei. Then, we’ll enjoy lunch at the foot of the famous Ta Phrom, which is embraced by the roots of enormous fig trees and overgrown vegetation. We’ll stay overnight in Siem Reap. Day 7: Banteay Srei and River of Thousand Lingas 90km cycling (B,L,D)We’ll take rural paths, and enjoy views of rice fields and villages in the countryside along the way. Then, we’ll continue cycling toward Kbal Spean, the River of Thousands Lingas. We’ll take some time to visit the Lingas and enjoy lunch at the waterfall. On the way back, we’ll visit a Landmine Museum, which raises donated funds to continue clearing the Cambodian countryside of landmines. We’ll stay overnight in Siem Reap again.Day 8: Siem Reap departure(B)We’ll enjoy breakfast at the hotel. Afterward, you’ll have some free time until your transfer to the airport for your departure flight.